Govt will start thousand rural courts in Karnataka: HK Patil

These courts are expected to reduce the rush at district session and taluk-level courts.

Published: 10th July 2023

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:   Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism HK Patil has said the state government is planning to start a thousand rural courts across Karnataka. These courts will help thousands of farmers and daily wagers as they need not travel miles to attend courts at taluk and district headquarters.

These courts are expected to reduce the rush at district session and taluk-level courts. The UPA government passed the Gram Nyayalaya Act in 2008 to make the judicial process participatory, inexpensive and accessible to rural India. In all, 250 rural courts were started in ten states during the UPA government.

Rural courts in Karnataka will work like Judicial First Class Magistrate courts. But some lawyers in Gadag opined that it is practically difficult to start such courts as there will be many barriers, including infrastructure at every village. Also, judges have to be appointed and lawyers have to travel to rural areas. All this will take a lot of time, they said. 

‘Concept will help resolve disputes fast’

Gadag District Bar Association president M I Hiremani Patil said, “The concept is new and it will help sort out disputes fast. It will be a boon for villagers as they can easily solve their civil and criminal cases. We welcome this initiative.”

A farmer and social activist Muttanna Karkikatti from Ron said, “It is good as many villagers travel 25-40 km from Ron to Gadag to attend court cases now. Rural courts will save time and many farmers and daily wagers can get back to work after attending court proceedings.” HK Patil said, “The initiative will be based on the Gram Nyayalaya Act 2008. We will also form some creative rules and they will function like JMFC courts. We will come out with all the details in the coming week.”

