INTERVIEW | Headless, but will retain 25 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

The BJP taunted the Congress when it took six days to elect a CM, now the Congress is throwing barbs, with the post of Opposition leader lying vacant for almost two months. The budget presentation is complete, but the LoP is nowhere in sight. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks exclusively to Bansy Kalappa on this and other important issues.

It is about two months and the party has still not elected an opposition leader. Will it not damage the morale of the party? At this rate, can you retain the 25 Lok Sabha seats, with elections just eight months away?

There is a huge difference between Lok Sabha and Vidhana Sabha elections. Former CM Ramakrishna Hegde lost the Lok Sabha election but won assembly polls. In 2018, we couldn’t form the government in Karnataka but went on to win 25 Lok Sabha seats. Security, defence, development will be crucial issues, and we are confident of retaining the 25 seats. My guess is they are deciding on the party president and opposition leader at the same time, which is taking time.

What message will it send to party workers and grassroots if you don’t elect an opposition leader?

We formed six teams and went around the state, and held meetings of election winners and losers to discuss the cause of defeat threadbare. Our workers want to bring the party back to power with a vengeance, they want to tell people not to be deceived by these guarantees. The Siddaramaiah government has failed to keep its promises, people are not too happy.

Some days ago, two observers came here and returned because the problem of leadership was not sorted out, now they say that three more observers are coming. If the government had come to power, would it have been able to choose a chief minister?

If it was our government, we wouldn’t have taken so long. The change from B S Yediyurappa to me took just 24 hours. I am confident it will not take much time.

Your party leaders allege that Bommai was doing adjustment politics...

I have never done it and I don’t require to do it.

The names of Shobha Karandlaje, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan are doing the rounds for party president, and Arvind Bellad, Basanagouda Yatnal, Sunil Kumar and your own for LOP.

We told our observers we are united, so whatever decision the central party leadership takes, we accept and work together.

JDS appears to be openly supporting BJP; will there be a tie-up?

The political mood across the country is to support the Narendra Modi leadership and defeat the design of opposition parties who are trying to unite only for political gains. Many local, regional and

sub-regional parties are moving towards the NDA.

Can you specify?

In Andhra, talks are on with Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu, in Bihar there is going to be a realignment, in Maharashtra, a group of NCP MLAs has come back. Ultimately, it depends on talks between PM Modi and former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has been receiving BJP’s support on social media for some days...

There are certain reasons, and there is a common cause too. We stood together in the House because this government immediately started corruption, and cash for transfers.

In BJP, BS Yediyurappa, B Sriramulu, Jagadish Shettar, CT Ravi are not elected members, yet there are so many differences and infighting...

There is no difference. As a national party, BJP is trying to set the whole thing for Lok Sabha. This has nothing to do with personalities.

