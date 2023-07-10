Home States Karnataka

Jain community stage protest in Belagavi over brutal killing of monk

The seer said, “The day of the murder is a black day for the Jain community. Our protest is not against any religion, caste, party or any government.

Published: 10th July 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Members of the Jain community staged a massive protest by blocking the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Sunday near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here condemning the brutal killing of Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram.

The agitators demanded capital punishment for the accused involved in the killing. Hundreds of people under the leadership of Jain muni Shri Balacharya Siddasen Maharaj gathered on NH4 and raised slogans.  
The seer said, “The day of the murder is a black day for the Jain community. Our protest is not against any religion, caste, party or any government. We are protesting to condemn the assassination of our Jain muni.

Our voice should reach not just the Chief Minister but also to the Prime Minister. Jains believe in ahimsa. But, killing of our seers is not tolerable. The killers should be given the strictest punishment so that such acts do not repeat.”

Community leader Bahubali Chougule said, “Jain Munis are those who even sacrifice their clothes. The money which the accused took from the seer belonged to a trust. It is wrongly portrayed in a section of media that the seer was killed after he asked them to repay the money.” Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil and former MLA Sanjay Patil were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp