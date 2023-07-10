Jain community stage protest in Belagavi over brutal killing of monk

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Members of the Jain community staged a massive protest by blocking the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Sunday near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here condemning the brutal killing of Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram.

The agitators demanded capital punishment for the accused involved in the killing. Hundreds of people under the leadership of Jain muni Shri Balacharya Siddasen Maharaj gathered on NH4 and raised slogans.

The seer said, “The day of the murder is a black day for the Jain community. Our protest is not against any religion, caste, party or any government. We are protesting to condemn the assassination of our Jain muni.

Our voice should reach not just the Chief Minister but also to the Prime Minister. Jains believe in ahimsa. But, killing of our seers is not tolerable. The killers should be given the strictest punishment so that such acts do not repeat.”

Community leader Bahubali Chougule said, “Jain Munis are those who even sacrifice their clothes. The money which the accused took from the seer belonged to a trust. It is wrongly portrayed in a section of media that the seer was killed after he asked them to repay the money.” Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil and former MLA Sanjay Patil were also present.

