Kodagu records moderate rainfall, minor damages

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Moderate rainfall has been lashing across Kodagu even as river water levels are slowly rising. Minor landslides and damages to a few houses were reported following rainfall. The district has recorded 35.3 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending on Sunday morning.

Bhagamandala town recorded a rainfall of 59.4 mm in 24 hours and the water level in River Cauvery is slowly rising. However, the town is not under the threat of being flooded as there is respite from continuous rainfall.

Power supply has been disrupted at several interior villages as trees have been uprooted on electric poles following strong winds. A total of 1018 electric poles and seven transformers have been damaged in the district due to rainfall from June till date. CESC department has suffered a loss of Rs 129.34 lakhs in one month due to rain related damages.

Several houses across the district have suffered damages in the rainfall and minor landslips. A compound wall of a house in Kanuru village was damaged in the rain on Saturday. A small landslip was reported on Ammathi-Kannangala Road, which was temporarily fixed by the concerned panchayat members. A total of 40 houses have suffered partial damage and two houses have been completely damaged in the district in the past month due to rainfall.

A huge tree came crashing down due to strong wind at Chelavara Falls road near Cheyandane. The electric line has been damaged and the tree blocked traffic for some time. However, the same was cleared following the efforts from the locals.

Two more die in DK, death toll in the district reaches 6

Mangaluru: Two more persons died in rain related incidents in Dak­sh­ina Kannada taking the toll to six. Narayana (45), a labourer from Kasaragod was washed away after he fell into a stream connect­ing Payaswini river at Honnedi in Aletti village in Sullia taluk on July 6. His body was found 4 kilometers downstream by the fire and SDRF personnel on Sunday. In another incident, Keshav Naik (51) fell into a storm water drain and died while crossing a footbridge at Punacha village in Bantwal taluk. The tahsildar said rain had receded on Sunday in the taluk and it is yet to be confirmed if the death was due to calamity or not.

Rain recedes in Udupi; roads deteriorate into slush

Udupi: Rain receded in Udupi on Sunday giving some respite to the people as some areas had witnessed floods recently. In Kundapura, the weather was dry till noon and average rain was witnessed in the evening. As per the forecast done by IMD, Udupi district disaster management authority has sounded yellow alert for July 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. After heavy rains in the district recently, people in some places have complained that the roads have deteriorated into mud and slush. A road between Laxmindra Nagara- Kamakshi Temple near Manipal has become unmotorable for the same reason. Local residents said that several school going children have to use this road stretch and the authorities concerned should concretize it without delay. Another road stretch from Gulvady Mavinakatte towards Hemmady in Byndoor assembly constituency is not in a motorable condition. There are many college going students who are using this road. Mud and slush on the road has made it unmotorable after the recent rains.

MADIKERI: Moderate rainfall has been lashing across Kodagu even as river water levels are slowly rising. Minor landslides and damages to a few houses were reported following rainfall. The district has recorded 35.3 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. Bhagamandala town recorded a rainfall of 59.4 mm in 24 hours and the water level in River Cauvery is slowly rising. However, the town is not under the threat of being flooded as there is respite from continuous rainfall. Power supply has been disrupted at several interior villages as trees have been uprooted on electric poles following strong winds. A total of 1018 electric poles and seven transformers have been damaged in the district due to rainfall from June till date. CESC department has suffered a loss of Rs 129.34 lakhs in one month due to rain related damages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Several houses across the district have suffered damages in the rainfall and minor landslips. A compound wall of a house in Kanuru village was damaged in the rain on Saturday. A small landslip was reported on Ammathi-Kannangala Road, which was temporarily fixed by the concerned panchayat members. A total of 40 houses have suffered partial damage and two houses have been completely damaged in the district in the past month due to rainfall. A huge tree came crashing down due to strong wind at Chelavara Falls road near Cheyandane. The electric line has been damaged and the tree blocked traffic for some time. However, the same was cleared following the efforts from the locals. Two more die in DK, death toll in the district reaches 6 Mangaluru: Two more persons died in rain related incidents in Dak­sh­ina Kannada taking the toll to six. Narayana (45), a labourer from Kasaragod was washed away after he fell into a stream connect­ing Payaswini river at Honnedi in Aletti village in Sullia taluk on July 6. His body was found 4 kilometers downstream by the fire and SDRF personnel on Sunday. In another incident, Keshav Naik (51) fell into a storm water drain and died while crossing a footbridge at Punacha village in Bantwal taluk. The tahsildar said rain had receded on Sunday in the taluk and it is yet to be confirmed if the death was due to calamity or not. Rain recedes in Udupi; roads deteriorate into slush Udupi: Rain receded in Udupi on Sunday giving some respite to the people as some areas had witnessed floods recently. In Kundapura, the weather was dry till noon and average rain was witnessed in the evening. As per the forecast done by IMD, Udupi district disaster management authority has sounded yellow alert for July 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. After heavy rains in the district recently, people in some places have complained that the roads have deteriorated into mud and slush. A road between Laxmindra Nagara- Kamakshi Temple near Manipal has become unmotorable for the same reason. Local residents said that several school going children have to use this road stretch and the authorities concerned should concretize it without delay. Another road stretch from Gulvady Mavinakatte towards Hemmady in Byndoor assembly constituency is not in a motorable condition. There are many college going students who are using this road. Mud and slush on the road has made it unmotorable after the recent rains.