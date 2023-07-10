Rain deficit, but there is a silver lining in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In spite of Karnataka facing a severe deficit in rainfall since the launch of monsoon a few weeks ago, rain has picked up pace, and over the next few weeks, the deficit is likely to be fully covered. With this, experts are suggesting farmers to go for long-duration crops as the rainfall will be normal for the next two months.

A report by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) stated that many parts of the state recorded a deficit in rainfall from June 1 to July 9. As many as 22 districts witnessed a deficit, one district (Bagalkot) recorded a large deficit, six districts received normal rainfall and two districts witnessed excess rainfall. As it has been raining in many parts of the state for the last one week, the situation is improving and the deficit is coming down. Experts said the forecast seems to be good for the next few days.

According to KSNDMC data, as on July 3, 35 taluks had received normal rainfall and this has now increased to 75 taluks. While large deficit taluks were 70 on July 3, the number has come down to 24 taluks as on Sunday. GS Srinivas Reddy, former director of KSNDMC, who is now serving as a scientific officer, told The New indian Express that the state showed a 66 per cent deficit a few days ago and last week it came down to 32 per cent.

‘Rain has spread to most parts of K’taka’

“We hope things will improve further,” Reddy said. During the ongoing legislature session, many MLAs had demanded that the state government declare a drought as there was a deficit in rainfall, but Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda had said they would wait till July 15. Reddy explained that there are many norms to declare a drought, including rainfall and reservoir levels.

“As per NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) norms, there should be rain deficit for more than two months. But in Karnataka, though it was a deficit in June this year, things are improving in July. But there is a deficit as on date in many districts, especially Malnad areas,” he said.

Karnataka witnessed drought in 2019 and since then, every year, it has received good rain. Prof MB Rajegowda, an agrometeorologist and ex-registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said the forecast for July and August is good rainfall.

“Even if there is a deficit in September, the state will anyway receive rain from October again. At present, rain has spread to most parts of the state. With this pattern, farmers can still go for long-duration crops, including ragi, paddy, groundnut and jowar,” he said.

