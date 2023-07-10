Home States Karnataka

State of garbage units, Indira Canteens irks Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

DyCM carries out surprise inspection; tells officials to fix city’s waste woes, says canteen issues will be addressed

Published: 10th July 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, during an inspection of an Indira Canteen, interacts with a customer over breakfast, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Express) ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who on Sunday morning carried out surprise inspection of waste processing plants at Kannahalli, Seegehalli and Doddabidarakallu, remained dissatisfied with their functioning, since these units were not processing waste to their full capacity.

At the Kannahalli plant, Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, found that the facility which was supposed to derive energy out of waste was not doing so. On checking the register at the entrance of the unit, he found discrepancies with the number of garbage trucks that have entered the premises. 

The Seegehalli plant, which has a capacity to process 120 metric tonnes of garbage, was non-functional and Shivakumar directed officials to get the unit started. He found garbage dumped by the roadside near Seegehalli, and turned towards the BBMP officials, questioning, “Such illegal dumping is happening in a city like Bengaluru. Who should be held responsible for this?” 

He said that day-by-day, the garbage generated by Bengaluru is increasing and measures will be taken to handle it scientifically. He directed the BBMP officials to come up with solutions to put an end to the waste management woes in Bengaluru. He said he will soon be inspecting landfills too.

Unhappy with Indira Canteens
Shivakumar also inspected Indira Canteens in the city, where he found that the food that was supposed to be sold for Rs 5, was inflated to Rs 10. In one canteen, the food was over before 9 am and when Shivakumar inquired, the staff informed him that 208 plates had been sold.

At T Dasarahalli ward’s Indira Canteen, the DyCM ordered khara bath and kesari bath and had breakfast with other customers, and took their feedback. The Deputy CM also noted that the helpline number to lodge complaints against the canteen was non-functional. He assured that steps will be taken to fix the issues related to Indira Canteens.

Comments

