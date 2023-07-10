With no rules, glass buildings continue to rise in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you felt hot and sultry in July, which is supposed to be the peak monsoon season with cool winds, then look around and blame the tall glass structure for it. With space constraints forcing the city to grow vertical, builders are aping the West and constructing glass-fronted high rises, rather than giving importance to eco-friendly structures. The deteriorating situation is because of a lack of mandate to regulate such constructions.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bengaluru said that around 40-50 construction companies, both private and government, approach the institution annually, seeking an opinion on the safety of structure, but only 4-5 want to know how to make buildings eco-friendly.

Experts said the green rating given to builders is an incentive to reduce carbon emissions, but little is done. They said that in IISc, there is a unit to help in making eco-friendly bricks, but few citizens and builders approach them. “People think that environment friendly structures do not have the aesthetic value. But they don’t realise that fancy structures come at a cost,” an expert said.

Prof Chandra Kishen JM from the department of civil engineering, IISc, told TNIE that there is also lack of awareness. The bricks designed by IISc use only 10-20% cement and are made from the soil at the construction site. Making it is time consuming, but effective. While ideally glass should be least used in constructions, double-glazed glass can be used, which will trap heat and not put pressure on the environment.

“The government should come up with a decision for environment-friendly and safe construction. People assume that low cost housing is not cool. They are aping other countries without understanding its repercussions,” he said.

Experts said that when builders, individuals and even government agencies are violating building bylaws and mandated setbacks, there is little hope of the government stressing on eco- friendly constructions.

Officials from the state government, BBMP’s town planning section and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board also admitted that there are no rules to ban glass buildings.

