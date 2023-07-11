Anna Bhagya: Siddu, DKS launch online cash transfer in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government launched cash transfers under its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday. The government is giving Rs 170 per month to each beneficiary along with 5kg of rice. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched the scheme symbolically by transferring money online to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡಿನ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಕೊಡುವುದನ್ನು ಬಂದ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬಳಿಕ ಇ-ಹರಾಜು ಮೂಲಕ ಆ ಅಕ್ಕಿಯನ್ನು ಹರಾಜು ಹಾಕಲು ಮುಂದಾಯಿತು. ಆದರೆ ಈಗ ಇ-ಹರಾಜು ಮೂಲಕ ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಖರೀದಿಸಲು ಯಾರೂ ಮುಂದೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ನಾವು ಡರ್ಟಿ ಪಾಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಅಂತ ಕರೆಯಬೇಕೋ ಬೇಡವೋ? ಇದನ್ನು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆಯ… pic.twitter.com/GWZHLCjJgc — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 10, 2023

“From Tuesday, cash will be transferred to beneficiaries across the state. Money will be sent through DBT to all beneficiaries,” the CM said.

Anna Bhagya is not a new scheme. “It was launched in 2013. We had stated the same in our manifesto then. Soon after assuming power, we announced Anna Bhagya,” he said.

Did not say we will give 10 kg rice, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the Food Security Act was first implemented by Manmohan Singh when he was prime minister. “The Centre was giving rice for Rs 3 per kg. Whereas, we in Karnataka gave it for Re 1 per kg. Later, rice was given free. We increased the quantity from 5 to 7 kg. In all, 4.42 crore people are getting free rice (1.28 crore families),” he added.

Post Covid, the Centre stopped charging Rs 3 per kg. “They are claiming that they started it. But it was the Congress government which started giving free rice much before,” he said.

The Centre gives 5 kg of rice and the state government will add its share of 5 kg. The same was announced in the Congress manifesto. He said, “We did not say we will give 10 kg rice.” Later, it was decided to launch Anna Bhagya on July 1 and Shakthi on June 11. Gruha Jyothi will be implemented on July 1. Gruha Lakshmi needs time for registration. Hence, it will be launched on August 16. By November or December, Yuva Nidhi will be launched. The government will implement all guarantees.

BENGALURU: The state government launched cash transfers under its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday. The government is giving Rs 170 per month to each beneficiary along with 5kg of rice. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched the scheme symbolically by transferring money online to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡಿನ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಕೊಡುವುದನ್ನು ಬಂದ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬಳಿಕ ಇ-ಹರಾಜು ಮೂಲಕ ಆ ಅಕ್ಕಿಯನ್ನು ಹರಾಜು ಹಾಕಲು ಮುಂದಾಯಿತು. ಆದರೆ ಈಗ ಇ-ಹರಾಜು ಮೂಲಕ ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಖರೀದಿಸಲು ಯಾರೂ ಮುಂದೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ವರದಿ ಮಾಡಿವೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ನಾವು ಡರ್ಟಿ ಪಾಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಅಂತ ಕರೆಯಬೇಕೋ ಬೇಡವೋ? ಇದನ್ನು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನತೆಯ… pic.twitter.com/GWZHLCjJgc — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 10, 2023 “From Tuesday, cash will be transferred to beneficiaries across the state. Money will be sent through DBT to all beneficiaries,” the CM said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anna Bhagya is not a new scheme. “It was launched in 2013. We had stated the same in our manifesto then. Soon after assuming power, we announced Anna Bhagya,” he said. Did not say we will give 10 kg rice, says Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah said the Food Security Act was first implemented by Manmohan Singh when he was prime minister. “The Centre was giving rice for Rs 3 per kg. Whereas, we in Karnataka gave it for Re 1 per kg. Later, rice was given free. We increased the quantity from 5 to 7 kg. In all, 4.42 crore people are getting free rice (1.28 crore families),” he added. ಅನ್ನಭಾಗ್ಯ ಯೋಜನೆ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಆದ ತಕ್ಷಣ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅಕ್ಕಿ ಕೊಡುವುದನ್ನು ಬಂದ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ @BJP4India ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬಡವರ ವಿರೋಧಿಯಾದ ಡರ್ಟಿ ಪಾಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಅಕ್ಕಿಯನ್ನು ನಮಗೆ ಪುಕ್ಕಟ್ಟೆಯಾಗಿ ಕೊಡುತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಕೆ.ಜಿ ಗೆ 34 ರೂ. ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. 2/4 - ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @siddaramaiah… pic.twitter.com/BTV6unI6nH — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 10, 2023 Post Covid, the Centre stopped charging Rs 3 per kg. “They are claiming that they started it. But it was the Congress government which started giving free rice much before,” he said. The Centre gives 5 kg of rice and the state government will add its share of 5 kg. The same was announced in the Congress manifesto. He said, “We did not say we will give 10 kg rice.” Later, it was decided to launch Anna Bhagya on July 1 and Shakthi on June 11. Gruha Jyothi will be implemented on July 1. Gruha Lakshmi needs time for registration. Hence, it will be launched on August 16. By November or December, Yuva Nidhi will be launched. The government will implement all guarantees.