Anna Bhagya: Siddu, DKS launch online cash transfer in Karnataka

The government is giving Rs 170 per month to each beneficiary along with 5kg of rice.

Published: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah, flanked by DyCM DK Shivakumar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, launches Anna Bhagya scheme in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government launched cash transfers under its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday. The government is giving Rs 170 per month to each beneficiary along with 5kg of rice. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched the scheme symbolically by transferring money online to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

“From Tuesday, cash will be transferred to beneficiaries across the state. Money will be sent through DBT to all beneficiaries,” the CM said.

Anna Bhagya is not a new scheme. “It was launched in 2013. We had stated the same in our manifesto then. Soon after assuming power, we announced Anna Bhagya,” he said.  

Did not say we will give 10 kg rice, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the Food Security Act was first implemented by Manmohan Singh when he was prime minister.  “The Centre was giving rice for Rs 3 per kg. Whereas, we in Karnataka gave it for Re 1 per kg. Later, rice was given free. We increased the quantity from 5 to 7 kg. In all, 4.42 crore people are getting free rice (1.28 crore families),” he added.

Post Covid, the Centre stopped charging Rs 3 per kg. “They are claiming that they started it. But it was the Congress government which started giving free rice much before,” he said.

The Centre gives 5 kg of rice and the state government will add its share of 5 kg. The same was announced in the Congress manifesto. He said, “We did not say we will give 10 kg rice.” Later, it was decided to launch Anna Bhagya on July 1 and Shakthi on June 11. Gruha Jyothi will be implemented on July 1. Gruha Lakshmi needs time for registration. Hence, it will be launched on August 16. By November or December, Yuva Nidhi will be launched. The government will implement all guarantees.

