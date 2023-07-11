Home States Karnataka

Former UPA chairperson Sonia may attend Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Congress is planning a massive silent protest on July 12 against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha member, terming it a ‘BJP conspiracy’.

Published: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to attend the all-opposition parties’ meeting scheduled in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Monday. 

Interestingly, Congress is planning a massive silent protest on July 12 against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha member, terming it a ‘BJP conspiracy’. Political analysts wondered if Rahul’s removal would be included as an agenda in the opposition parties’ meeting.

Shivakumar said, “We unitedly condemn the conspiracy to try to harm him politically. Opposition parties should send out a message that they and the entire country is behind Rahul.’’ 

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers, party national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, MPs, MLAs, Congress workers and supporters will hold the day-long protest at Freedom Park from 10 am on Wednesday. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has given the call for the protest at all major centres across the country. I appeal to all party workers in the state to take part in this protest,’’ he added.

“BJP is jealous and unable to bear the sight of love and affection showered on Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was disqualified virtually overnight. Let us not forget that the party won all the seats along the route that he took during the yatra in the state,’’ he said.

“As the first yatra was such a success, Rahul’s political advisors have told him to take another yatra from east to west. In the meantime, BJP has hatched this cruel conspiracy as they are unable to tolerate his success and popularity,” he said.

On scrapping Muslim reservations, he said, “We will discuss the matter at length. I will come back with the government’s response after getting complete information.”

On most states not interested in buying rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), he said, “We want to buy rice from FCI and we are not asking it for free.”

Asked about his visit to Indira Canteen on Sunday, he said, “I urge all MLAs to visit Indira Canteens at least once a week and see how they are functioning.’’ On the murder of Jain seer Acharya Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj, he said, “Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will respond to this because the police are investigating the matter.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Opposition meeting DK Shivakumar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp