G20 meetings help place culture at heart of policymaking, says Union Minister

HAMPI: Union Minister for Coals, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday inaugurated the Third G20 Culture Working Group meeting in Hampi.

“Let our work today pave the way for a future where culture is not just a part of our identity, but a driving force for sustainable development, social inclusion, and global harmony,” Joshi told the participants.

The Guinness record for the largest display of Lambani items is a special feat for India. I congratulate the #G20 Culture Working Group and everyone involved in setting this record. pic.twitter.com/HmeGxfUGn0 July 10, 2023

“We have progressed from identifying and deliberating the four priorities to seeking consensus on the action-oriented recommendations that would be a significant step in placing culture at the heart of policymaking. We are not just attendees at a meeting, we are active participants in a global cultural shift,” he elaborated.

“We strive to build consensus on the ministerial declaration containing the four priority areas which are cornerstones in our vision of an inclusive and sustainable future. Showcase a world that is culturally diverse yet unified, a world where cultural heritage is both a pillar of the past and pathway to the future,” he added.

On contributions of the G20 member countries, he said, “Insights, comments and feedback on the preliminary draft of the minister’s declaration have been instrumental in shaping our shared vision and that in a world teeming with diversity and our shared cultural heritage is the thread that binds us. Culture builds bridges, fostering understanding and empathy, enabling us to see past our differences and appreciate our shared human journey.”

He urged the participants to remember the power of unity, the beauty in diversity, and the huge potential that culture holds for human development. “We are united by the same dreams, driven by the same passions, and inspired by the same hopes,” he added.

Lambani women stitch their way to Guinness World Records

At the ongoing Third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting in Hampi, women of the Lambani community set a new Guinness World Record by organising the largest exhibition of Lambani embroidery under one roof. About 450 Lambani artisans have created a collection of 1,700 embroidery patches.

The exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Culture, is the hard work of Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra, whose members toiled for nearly 30 days to display the 1,700 embroidery patches on the premises of the Yedaru Basavanna temple in Hampi.

Lambani artisans and others pose with the Guinness World Record certificate in Hampi on Monday | Express

Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said over 450 women belonging to the Lambani community from Sandur region, were involved in the exhibition.

“A display of 1,700 art patches has never been done before. From the Ministry of Culture, I personally appreciate the women. Apart from showcasing their skill, the exhibition also provides the Lambanis access to the international market,” the senior official said.

Praveen Raj Nayak, Deputy Manager, Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra, said, “The G20 summit helps us to spread our art. Women worked hard for the last 30 days to create the unique patches.”

PM Narendra Modi lauds artisans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Lambani community embroidery work which was exhibited in the G20 Cultural Working Group (CWG) meeting held in Hampi on Monday.

“Commendable efforts, which will popularise Lambani culture, art and craft as well as encourage women empowerment (Nari Shakti) participation in cultural initiatives,” he tweeted praising the artisans.

Commendable effort, which will popularise Lambani culture, art and craft as well as encourage Nari Shakti participation in cultural initiatives. https://t.co/ladDbRMZ3u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2023

