Karnataka minister rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday ruled out a CBI probe into the murder of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram in Belagavi district.

The state police are capable of investigating the case and they have already arrested the accused, Dr Parameshwara told reporters in Hubballi.

He said there is no question of shielding anybody. A thorough investigation will be conducted. Dr Parameshwara visited Jain monk Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj of Varur Navagraha Teerthakshetra, who had launched a hunger strike seeking protection for Jain monks. The monk withdrew his protest after the home minister promised security to Jain monks and stringent action against those involved in the case. The government will issue a notification on providing security to the monks soon, he added.

Meanwhile, in the Legislative Assembly and Council, Opposition BJP legislators demanded that the government recommend a CBI probe into the case. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating fast.

Besides Bommai, leaders Abhay Kumar Patil, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Siddu Savadi, Sunil Kumar, Shashikal Jolle and Araga Jnanendra raised the issue during ‘Zero Hour’.

We will take stringent action, says CM

The leaders said there was no financial transaction between the seer and the accused as claimed by the local police. The BJP legislators threatened to stage a dharna in both Houses on Tuesday. Bommai also referred to the sand mafia allegedly murdering a police head constable in Kalaburagi recently and the killing of Yuva Brigade member Venugopal Nayak at T Narasipura in Mysuru district on Sunday night.

The government should hand over the seer’s murder case to CBI for investigation otherwise anti-social elements will take the law into their hands, Bommai said.

The government should not take the case lightly. More people, including some ‘powerful’, might be involved in it, he said.

Siddu Savadi said the government should ensure harsh punishments for the accused. Yatnal alleged that Pakistani flags are being hoisted in parts of the state after Congress came to power.

Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker UT Khader objected to it stating that Yatnal was politicizing the issue. “I condemn the murder of the seer. It should not have happened. We will take stringent action,” Siddaramaiah said. He said the government will give its reply on the matter on Tuesday.

