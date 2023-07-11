Lobbying for posts in boards to intensify: Congress 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The Congress had recently hinted that the appointment of chairpersons and members to various boards and corporations in the state would be made once the budget was presented. Now with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having presented the budget, the lobby for key positions is expected to intensify across districts.

Many aspirants are reportedly meeting Congress MLAs and influential leaders to get their names recommended for the key posts. Meanwhile, sources said the KPCC has sent letters to different district committees to recommend names for different posts for consideration. “It is natural that when a particular party comes to power, the leaders of that party would like to become a part of some board or corporation. Many Congress leaders are lobbying for different posts,” said a prominent Congress leader of Vijayapura district.

He said that the ones who have associated with the party for a long time and have not got any posts in the government are likely to be considered.

With the Congress inducting several new faces in the state cabinet, some popular and senior legislators are also among those who are deprived of cabinet berths.

The party is likely to appoint some of the legislators to key positions in an attempt to take them into confidence, sources said, adding that the leaders who have been loyal to the party and contributed to its victory in the recent polls may also get the nod. In the next few days, the ruling party is expected to start the process, given the rising pressure from aspirants in various districts.

