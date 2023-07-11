Mangalurean to spend Rs 50L to relocate building  

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 25-year-old commercial complex here is being lifted and moved to a new place at a cost of Rs 50 lakh! Part of the two-storied complex of G Rajesh Pai at Gurupura-Kaikamba near Mangaluru was marked for demolition to widen NH 169 between Mangaluru and Karkala some time ago.

Work on shifting the complex 130 feet away from its present location is on. Around 6,000 sqft area of the complex was marked for demolition. The complex could have been saved by cutting this area. But if this is done, there will be no space for parking vehicles. Moreover, Pai was reluctant to cut the front portion of the complex because of his attachment with it.

“Sri Sudheendra Thirtha Swami, whom I revere a lot, inaugurated the complex in 1999. The seer told me that nothing will happen to the building, and his words sounded cryptic to me then,” Pai said.

He said that he learnt about the technology to shift buildings after meeting some civil engineers. He also visited Koppal, Siraguppa and Mangaluru to hear from building owners who had done it.

“Finally, I gathered courage and decided to save my building. Construction of a similar building would cost me more than Rs 1 crore. Whereas to shift it, I would be spending Rs 50 lakh,” Pai said.

The shifting work started a week ago and it will take at least three months for the building’s relocation.

Vishal Rana, a civil engineer with Haryana-based HSBL Building Solutions Pvt Ltd, which is carrying out the task, said the building will be lifted for about two feet using jacks and then moved to the new location using rail tracks placed underneath it. At the new location, a foundation will be built afresh to place the old structure on it.

