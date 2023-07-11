Home States Karnataka

No LoP in Karnataka Assembly, Congress takes jibe at BJP leadership  

This is the first time that such a black mark has been attached to the grand legacy of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Published: 11th July 2023 09:38 AM

Basavaraj Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi attend the Assembly session in Vidhana Soudha on Monday  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even a week after the commencement of the budget session in Karnataka, the Legislative Assembly remains without a Leader of Opposition (LoP), since the BJP top brass are yet to take a decision. The ruling Congress party criticised the BJP, terming the latter’s indecision as undemocratic.

“The Governor’s speech was held without LoP. It has been more than a week since the budget was presented and the House began. This is the first time that such a black mark has been attached to the grand legacy of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. By not appointing an opposition leader, the BJP is disrespecting the democratic system, the people of Karnataka and the sanctity of the House and is creating distrust among the people in the political system,” tweeted RDPR and IT&BT minister Priyank Kharge.

According to BJP legislators, the appointment of LoP is unlikely anytime soon and the session will continue like this until the end.

Bommai becomes grandpa: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharat was blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The entrepreneur and industrialist, Bharat, tweeted about the glad tidings, with many of his and his father’s friends greeting him.

TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Assembly Congress
