Home States Karnataka

Opposition demands CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder in Karnataka

State government, however, says local police will do the job

Published: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Silent protest rally

Thousands of people take out a silent protest rally in Chikkodi, Belagavi district, on Monday condemning the murder of monk Sri Kamakumara Nandi Muni | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition in the Legislative Council on Monday demanded that the state government had over the murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi to the CBI, on Monday. BJP members suspected that there could be a larger conspiracy behind the murder and financial feud can’t be the sole motive for the killing.

Raising the issue, former minister and BJP MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojary said the Digambar Jain monk was killed in a barbaric way. “The murder has shaken the Jain community and made the people lose faith in the law and order of the state. While the police say both killers have been arrested, there are doubts that more people could be involved in the gruesome act. In the interest of justice and to unearth the conspiracy behind the murder, the state government should hand over the case to the CBI,” he demanded.

BJP members slammed the government for not responding swiftly and stated that neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara visited Belagavi after the murder. Congress members defended the government, saying the home minister left for Belagavi on Monday morning.

BJP member N Ravikumar said it is difficult to believe that the murder was just over finances and that maximum punishment should be given to the perpetrators. Narayanaswamy suspected that the financial angle was being used to derail the investigation. Noting that the motive was not yet clear, former chief minister and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar said the murder of the religious head has instilled fear among citizens. JDS members too demanded a high-level probe.

ALSO READ | Karnataka minister rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder

Replying on behalf of the home minister, Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said the state police are conducting a thorough probe and questioned the opposition as to why the case should be referred to the CBI. “The government has taken the case very seriously and we have appointed a DySP-rank officer as the investigation officer as this is a sensitive case. There is no question of protecting anyone and justice will be delivered,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silent protest rally Jain monk’s murder Opposition
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp