Opposition demands CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The opposition in the Legislative Council on Monday demanded that the state government had over the murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi to the CBI, on Monday. BJP members suspected that there could be a larger conspiracy behind the murder and financial feud can’t be the sole motive for the killing.

Raising the issue, former minister and BJP MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojary said the Digambar Jain monk was killed in a barbaric way. “The murder has shaken the Jain community and made the people lose faith in the law and order of the state. While the police say both killers have been arrested, there are doubts that more people could be involved in the gruesome act. In the interest of justice and to unearth the conspiracy behind the murder, the state government should hand over the case to the CBI,” he demanded.

BJP members slammed the government for not responding swiftly and stated that neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara visited Belagavi after the murder. Congress members defended the government, saying the home minister left for Belagavi on Monday morning.

BJP member N Ravikumar said it is difficult to believe that the murder was just over finances and that maximum punishment should be given to the perpetrators. Narayanaswamy suspected that the financial angle was being used to derail the investigation. Noting that the motive was not yet clear, former chief minister and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar said the murder of the religious head has instilled fear among citizens. JDS members too demanded a high-level probe.

Replying on behalf of the home minister, Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil said the state police are conducting a thorough probe and questioned the opposition as to why the case should be referred to the CBI. “The government has taken the case very seriously and we have appointed a DySP-rank officer as the investigation officer as this is a sensitive case. There is no question of protecting anyone and justice will be delivered,” he said.

