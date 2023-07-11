We will bring Amarnath pilgrims home safely: Karnataka Minister  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Monday clarified that the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Karnataka, who were stranded due to rain-related damage, were brought to safety to relief camps, and they will be brought back home soon.

“Already, 129 pilgrims who were rescued and taken to the CRPF camp have been safely brought to Kashmir. However, the weather has worsened in the Baltal camp and the road has been closed due to heavy fog. Once the situation improves by Wednesday, the road operation will begin.

After that, those in the Baltal camp will also be brought to Kashmir and to Karnataka,” he informed the Assembly.

The Chief Minister’s Office is communicating with four senior IAS and IPS officers from the state, who have already been sent to Kashmir. “The families of pilgrims need not panic as it is our responsibility to bring everyone home safely,” he said, expressing confidence.

