BJP, JDS tie-up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in air, but who gains most?

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Congress is hosting a meeting of like-minded opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, sources said BJP is firming up plans to work in coordination with their allies at the national level ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

When it comes to Karnataka, there is a lot of speculation over BJP’s relationship with JDS. While some suggest that going together would help both parties, others say likely slim gains for BJP may not be worth a tie-up. The latter point to an alliance between Congress and JDS before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when both parties ended up with just one seat each.

Now, with talks over BJP-JDS alliance, the question is whether the two parties can transfer votes to each other. In the recent Assembly polls, BJP had a vote share of 36 per cent and JDS 14 per cent. But BJP alone got 52 per cent in the last Lok Sabha polls. While JDS needs BJP, the saffron party does not have to depend on the regional party.

In the legislature session, which has begun, no opposition party has taken the Congress government to task. Though BJP is the main opposition party, JDS has been more vocal. This could also be a ploy to help BJP, while helping itself, sources said.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “JDS and BJP seeking a common ground has been spoken about in Karnataka for some time now. It is no secret that both had a tactical understanding during the Assembly and Council elections.

Serious efforts are being made by BJP to take JDS together for the Lok Sabha elections. On the surface, it looks like a good equation, but on the ground there are big issues to be sorted out. Before the Lok Sabha polls, there are BBMP and zilla panchayat elections. Any partnership has to factor in these two elections and also the chemistry between the two parties for the alliance to work.”

