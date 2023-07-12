Home States Karnataka

Congress, BJP clash in Karnataka Assembly over transfer ‘business’ remark

Irked by this, Congress members, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar, hit back at Yatnal.

​ BJP members protest in the well of the House in the Assembly on Tuesday ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The ruling Congress and Opposition BJP members created a ruckus in the assembly over transfer of officials in the government, which they termed as “business”. Members made allegations against each other, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for some time. 

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the Congress government is making transfers a business.  “In Vijayapura corporation, a person who is not an IAS or KAS officer has been made commissioner, which is in violation of the High Court order as well as KAT order. Looks like the government is doing ‘business’ by appointing ineligible candidates,” he said. 

“The commissioner is from your caste,’’ he told Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, who belongs to the Kuruba community. “In the previous government, the urban development minister was Byrathi Basavaraj, but he was not doing business like you people.” 

Irked by this, Congress members, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar, hit back at Yatnal. The CM wanted to know why Yatnal was debating during Zero Hour. Byrathi Suresh said it was unfortunate that a senior member like Yatnal was speaking in this manner. “Looks like you (Yatnal), who is from Vijayapura, wants to have some business with him,” he said. 

Shivakumar said he knows the rate fixed during the BJP government. “We know the price of the CM’s post in the BJP government was Rs 2,400 crore, and to become ministers, a few hundred crores,” he said. Addressing Yatnal in the singular, he said he knows his “history”, which created more chaos in the House. BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House, demanding an apology. Siddaramaiah wanted to know why so many BJP MLAs were agitated over one person’s transfer. Later, the House was adjourned for some time, and after business resumed, Minister Suresh said he would look into to it.

