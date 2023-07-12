Home States Karnataka

Five held for beating up youth, filming act in Karnataka

The arrested are identified as  Prajwal, Sachin, Vinayak, Ganesh and Manjunath, all residents of Hubballi.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Bendigeri police of Hubballi city have arrested five locals for beating up a youth and also filming the act. The police came to know about the incident after the video went viral on social media. According to the police, the video was shot four months ago at Settlement area of Hubballi and the victim seen in the video hails from Dharwad. The police are yet to trace the victim who has been identified as Sandeep.

A video grab shows the
victim stripped of his clothes 

Police said that as per the statements of the five accused, the victim had posted a social media post using abusive words against the mother of one of the detained locals. Hence, they hatched a plan to torture him. 

The video shows a group of people (of which five are arrested) abusing and beating up the youth. The youth was stripped of his clothes and made to sit on the floor. The attackers can be heard talking in Kannada and Marathi languages.  

The arrested are identified as  Prajwal, Sachin, Vinayak, Ganesh and Manjunath, all residents of Hubballi. They will be handed over to judicial custody. The police are in search of the victim, following which further investigation will be taken up. 

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Santosh Babu said the incident occurred four months ago and as soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, action was taken. Depending on the statements of the arrested, more accused are likely to be nabbed. “It’s a heinous crime and the police have taken action. The victim is from Dharwad and will be traced soon,” the commissioner said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Hubballi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp