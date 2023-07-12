Former JDS MLA stopped ambulance ferrying KSRTC driver, proves CCTV footage

By Express News Service

MYSURU: CCTV footage of Nagamangala JDS former MLA K Suresh Gowda stopping an ambulance that was ferrying KSRTC driver-cum-conductor Jagadish, who had consumed pesticide after being disappointed by his transfer, to Mysuru has gone viral.

District in-charge minister N Chaluvarayaswamy in the Assembly had accused Suresh Gowda of stopping the ambulance and trying to prevent timely treatment to Jagadish. But Janata Dal (Secular) senior leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had denied it, leading to heated exchanges. The viral video has now proved Chaluvarayaswamy’s allegations against Suresh Gowda.

Jagadish, disappointed that he had been transferred to Maddur depot, had consumed poison at the Nagamangala depot. He was rushed to BG Nagar Adichunchanagiri Hospital and was being shifted

from there to Mysuru. At 1.09 am, Suresh Gowda and his supporters stopped the ambulance at BGS Circle at TB Layout in Nagamangala and it has been captured by the CCTV camera at the circle.

But Suresh Gowda told reporters that he stopped the ambulance to know the health condition of Jagadish, whom he knew for several years. He denied that he was trying to prevent timely treatment to Jagadish. “If it is proved, I will retire from politics,” he said.

Jagadish consumed poison at the depot on July 5 and had stated in his “death note” that Chaluvarayaswamy was responsible for his transfer. Former chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai had launched a scathing attack against the minister and demanded a probe, while Chaluvarayaswamy too sought an investigation. To satisfy both sides, the government ordered a CID probe into the case.

A CID team, led by IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar, visited several places in the town as part of the investigation on Tuesday. They collected information from Mandya SP N Yathish and KSRTC divisional controller Nagaraju. Later, they visited the private hospital in Mysuru where Jagadish is undergoing treatment and recorded his statement.

