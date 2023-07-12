Four more held over Yuva Brigade volunteer’s murder in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Four more accused were arrested in the murder of a Yuva Brigade volunteer, Venugopal Nayak, in T Narasipur, on Tuesday. The four were identified as Anil, Shankar alias Tuppa, Manju and Harrison. On Monday, the police had arrested prime suspects Manikanta alias Kole Kani and Sandesh.

Nayak was hit with a bottle by the accused during a heated argument over a Hanuma Jayanti procession. The clash between the two groups was over the denial of permission for two of the accused to take their bike to the temple premises to display a banner of actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The issue has turned political and BJP has formed a fact-finding committee, headed by party national general secretary CT Ravi and former minister and MLA Ashwath Narayan. The two visited Nayak’s house in T Narasipur on Tuesday.

Ravi said, “We will demand a probe by the NIA.” He criticised Social Welfare Minister and district in-charge minister Dr HC Mahadevappa for not sending condolences to the family of the deceased, though the murder occurred in his constituency.

Ashwath Narayan demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased. Yuva Brigade chief Chakravarthy Sulibele on Tuesday alleged a conspiracy involving Congress leader Sunil Bose, who is Mahadevappa’s son, behind the murder. On Tuesday, Sunil Bose and local Congress leaders visited Nayak’s residence and extended financial support.

BJP MLC DEMANDS HIGH-LEVEL PROBE

BJP MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojari, during the zero hour in the Council, raised the issue of the murder of Venugopal Nayak, a Yuva Brigade member in T Narasipura and demanded Rs. 25 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. He charged that law and order had collapsed in Karnataka after the new government came into power. Poojari demanded a high-level enquiry into the case and asked Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to allow debate on the matter. The chairman, however, said debate can’t be allowed on issues raised in the zero hour.

