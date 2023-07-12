Jain monk murder: Two accused remanded in police custody for seven days

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two accused in the murder of Jain monk Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj were remanded to seven-day police custody by a court here on Tuesday.

The accused — Narayan Mali and Hasansab Dalayat — were brought from the Hindalga Central Jail and produced before Principal and Civil Court Judge Chidanand Badiger in Chikkodi.

As per the preliminary investigation, both the accused were known to the deceased monk, who went missing on the night of July 5. A missing person complaint was filed on July 7. The monk’s body was cut

into several pieces and dumped into an open borewell at an agriculture field at Katakbhavi village of Raibag taluk. It is said that the accused allegedly killed the monk when he asked them to return the money he had lent them.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, after visiting the monk’s ashram at Nandi Parvat in Hirekudi on Tuesday, said, “BJP has demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. If the investigation is fair and transparent, why was the name of one of the accused hidden on the first day? We are not disrespecting the police department, but asking them to clear doubts of the people.”

