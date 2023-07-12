Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to write to NHAI on making Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway safe

Published: 12th July 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that there are many flaws in the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway which need to be rectified to prevent accidents. 

He said the government will write to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in this regard.
During the question hour, BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar raised the issue of accidents on the expressway and wanted to know the action taken by the State Government. 

In his reply, Parameshwara said there are many flaws.“There are no proper sign boards. Motorists travel at high speed. When they approach a curve, they lose control and this results in an accident. Recently, ADGP (Traffic) conducted an inspection and suggested some remedies,” he said.

He said that the expressway will have a highway patrolling vehicle for every 30km to keep a tab on speeding vehicles. 

The team will also ensure no vehicle is stopped on the highway which often leads to accidents, he said, adding that motorists do not follow lane rules, which need to be monitored.  

Also, pedestrians cross the road and the fencing along the expressway has also been removed at a few places, he said, adding, “We will write about all these issues to NHAI.”

Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda said, “When it rains, the road is flooded and this also results in accidents.”

Comments

