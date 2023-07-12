Man seeks Karnataka govt help in getting 19-year-old son's body from Africa

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A tribal family is struggling to bring back the body of their 19-year-old son who died due to Malaria at Ivory Coast in West Africa recently. Despite knocking at the doors of elected representatives and appealing to them to bring back the mortal remains of their son who died on July 2, the family has not received any positive response yet.

Efrayim, a resident of Tiger Block and son of Amith belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, along with his uncle had shifted to Abidjan city in Ivory Coast to sell traditional medicine oil. Efrayim suffered with fever and was taken to the nearest hospital but his health condition deteriorated and eventually died. Grief-stricken mother Manjula appealed to MLA Anil chikkamadu and the authorities concerned but to no avail.

According to district coordinator for South Indian Cell for Human Education and Monitoring Dr Devaraju S S, who visited the family and have prepared a report based on the inputs of the fact finding committee, he has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealing him to intervene in bringing the youth’s body back to his native.

“The boy had gone with his uncle nine months ago. The tribal family was dependent on him and his earning. The family has lost the lone breadwinner and are making appeals to the government to help in getting back his body to his native,” he said. He said a letter would be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

