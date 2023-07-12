Home States Karnataka

No question of shielding anyone in Jain monk’s murder: Karnataka CM

Govt rules out CBI probe; Siddaramaiah says police will conduct impartial investigation 

CM Siddaramaiah in a heated debate in the Assembly on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has said that there is no need for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the recent murders of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj near Belagavi or the murder of Yuva Brigade volunteer Venugopal Nayak in T Narasipur.

Following Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s reply that the Jain monk’s case will not be referred to the CBI, BJP members entered the well of the House and protested in the Legislative Council.

Responding to the opposition members in the Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Government will conduct a detailed and impartial probe. “There is no question of safeguarding anyone... the culprits will be punished, no matter how influential they are,” Siddaramaiah told the House.

The issue was raised by BJP MLAs Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, V Sunil Kumar, and Araga Jnanendra.

Siddaramaiah said killing a Jain monk was inhuman. Karnataka police arrested the accused within six hours after the complaint was registered, he said. “We have taken this issue seriously. Karnataka police will conduct the complete inquiry,” he added.

On the murder of the Yuva Brigade volunteer, the CM said the police are conducting the probe. If there is any negligence from the police, action will be taken against them, he said.

In the Council, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the police had cracked the murder of the 58-year-old Jain monk in six hours and were investigating the case from all angles. The BJP members, however, said the minister’s reply was unsatisfactory and a CBI probe was needed to rule out the doubts in the mind of the people, especially of the Jain community.

In reply, Parameshwara questioned them why they need a CBI probe and asked them whether he should give the details of the cases which were handed over to the CBI in the past and what were the results. He also questioned their intent behind demanding a CBI probe and asked, “Do you want to gain mileage out of this case?” He also remarked that the BJP leaders once used to refer to the CBI as ‘Chor Bachao Institute’ and it is ridiculous that now they want the same agency to investigate the case.

As he said that there is no question of a CBI probe into the case, the BJP MLCs entered the well of the House raising slogans that “terrorists who killed the monk should be punished”.

BJP MLC SUSPECTS ISIS LINK TO KILLING
During the debate, BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy said that going by the way the monk was brutally murdered, it is similar to those of the killings carried out by ISIS terrorists as seen in videos. “It raises doubts whether the murder has links to ISIS,” he said.

BJP delegation to meet Governor
A BJP delegation will be meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday and submitting a memorandum to him seeking to protect the law and order in the state.

