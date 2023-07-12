Tech glitch delays Dubai bound Air India flight by more than 12 hours

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A Dubai-bound Air India flight was delayed by more than 12 hours at the Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday.

The Mangaluru-Dubai flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 pm on Monday. But the flight did not take off at the scheduled time and the passengers were told that there is a ‘technical glitch’ in the flight and it will be rectified soon.

However, the passengers alleged that the airlines neither made any alternative arrangement or were updating on the status of the flight.

When they did not get a convincing reply from the Air India staff, the passengers involved in an altercation with them.

Finally, an alternative flight was ferried from Thiruvananthapuram and took off at 12.10 pm Tuesday.

In a press statement, Air India said, “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the delay of the Mangaluru-Dubai flight on July 10. Due to a progressive technical snag, the flight was delayed by over 12 hours and took off at 12.10 hrs today. However, to facilitate the journey, an alternative aircraft was arranged which wasferried from Thiruvananthapuram.”

