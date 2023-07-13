Home States Karnataka

36 years ago, flight with 69 passengers landed at HAL runway in similar fashion    

A private aircraft landing at HAL Airport with its nose gear up on Tuesday was almost a repeat of a similar mishap on the same runway involving an Indian Airlines aircraft 36 years ago.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:19 AM

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representation

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A private aircraft landing at HAL Airport with its nose gear up on Tuesday was almost a repeat of a similar mishap on the same runway involving an Indian Airlines aircraft 36 years ago. Captain Mohan Ranganthan, in the cockpit then, made a successful landing of the plane carrying 69 passengers, including former Minister Raghupathi, from Chennai to Bengaluru.

The nose of the IC 513 being lifted after
the rough landing | Special Arrangement

Capt Ranganathan, an aviation safety expert, relived his experience of flying IC 513. “It was the first morning flight on November 1, 1987. Captain Elias and I were flying the VT-EDS. When we had an issue during landing, we just followed the rule book,” he told TNIE.

“When we came on to the finals and took the gear down, I had red on the nose gear and I knew it was not locking down. So we recyled and still it remained red. Then I made a low pass over the control tower to ask if they can see my landing gear. They confirmed that they could see it, which means the gear is out but it is not locking. Then I told the cabin crew to prepare for emergency landing.”

When the ATC asked if the runway needed to be covered with foam, he shot down the idea. “Foaming is not a recommended thing. I landed on the main wheel and held up the nose as long as I could. Because I used the Runway 27 on the HAL, I wanted to bring the nose down almost up to the hump so that the impact would be very less. My speed had reduced to 65 knots too.” All passengers were evacuated after landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation staff identified a crack in the Nose Gear Actuator. 
Asked about Tuesday’s incident, he said, “They should not have foamed the runway. Crash tenders of the rescue fire service vehicles have limited quantity of foam. So if you use it up for the runway and if the aircraft had caught fire, water alone couldn’t have doused it.” The pilot also touched down very late, he opined. “If he had landed exactly at the 1,000-foot marker, he would have stopped on the upsloping portion of the runway which would have assisted in slowing down the aircraft much more.” 

