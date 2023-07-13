Assistant professors call off protest after minister’s promise in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assistant professors on Wednesday called off their protest after Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar met them and promised to provide them jobs. The assistant professors had been protesting for several days, stating that they were left unemployed after they wrote the eligibility examinations as no recruitment orders were issued afterwards.

The examinations took place in March 2022. However, following leak of the geography paper ahead of the examinations, an investigation was launched and arrests were made. As investigations are technically ongoing, the process of recruitment was halted.

The examination was conducted for recruitment of 1,242 assistant professors for government first grade degree colleges. However, as no recruitment orders were issued, all selected candidates are left jobless. Due to this, the candidates took to protesting at Freedom Park, coming from all corners of the state.

Visiting the protest venue, Sudhakar assured them that the issue will be resolved soon. “You have waited two years. Your problems will be solved. A decision will be taken tomorrow (Thursday). The case pertains to only one subject and action has already been taken against the guilty. However, a final report has not been given rendering the investigation closed. We will ensure that a report is given on this,” he said.

