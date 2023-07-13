Bangalore Metro safety inspection after August 20

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finalised the document to be submitted to the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram stretch of the Purple Line. The commissioner will invited to carry out the inspection anytime after August 20, said Metro sources. The latest deadline given for the commercial launch of the 2.5-km line is slated for commercial operations by August-end.

A senior Metro official said, “The Open Document will be submitted to CMRS on Thursday or Friday. We are looking at the inspection being carried out any day after August 20.” Asked about the present status of the line, another official said traction works have been completed. “Signalling works are in progress. Rolling stock trials (train trial runs) will be carried out from July 20 onward. An independent safety assessor, a private agency, will also be brought in to assess the safety aspects of the stretch. All works will be completed anytime between August 15 and 20.”

The incomplete Jyotipura station was one of the reasons the launch of this stretch was put off by a month. Asked about it, another official said, “Glazing and external finishing works are still going on. By this July-end, everything will be in place.”

A source said electrical charging of the line will be done from July 20. BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “We are on target to launch the line by August-end.” When launched, the East-West Line will run to 43.49 km.

