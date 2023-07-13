Home States Karnataka

BBMP chief Girinath visits Indira Canteens, leaves upset 

He suggested to the Zonal Joint Commissioner to assign marshals to Indira Canteens who should also be given responsibilities.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Canteen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday inspected the Indira Canteen at Ballari Main Road in Hebbal and one in V Nagenahalli ward. East Zone Commissioner was not satisfied with the maintenance as bulbs, which were not functioning.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar
Girinath interacts with staffers at
an Indira Canteen on Wednesday

Girinath told the press after the inspection, that the food menu in Indira Canteens will change soon and different snacks and meals will be arranged daily. He suggested to the Zonal Joint Commissioner to assign marshals to Indira Canteens who should also be given responsibilities.

It was during a visit to an Indira Canteen on Ballari Road of Hebbal that a ward in the Eastern Zone, it came to light that the bulb was not functioning and asked the officials concerned to get it repaired. This apart, he directed officials to repair the hand wash water system and the clean drinking water unit as well.

With requests from the public for keeping toilets near public canteens open during canteen hours, the commissioners are to keep the toilets open for the public. On this occasion, zonal joint commissioner Pallavi, engineer-in-chief BS Prahlad, Zonal Chief Engineer Suguna and other concerned officials were present.

