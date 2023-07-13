Home States Karnataka

BJP delegation meets Governor, urges him to direct Karnataka govt to maintain law & order

Published: 13th July 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders, including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statute outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday before taking out a padayatra to the Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Opposition BJP legislators on Wednesday appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to issue appropriate directives to the State Government to maintain law and order situation in Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons after the BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the law and order situation has deteriorated and it is a “jungle raj” in the state. The BJP leaders staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and took out a padayatra to Raj Bhavan.

The government has taken the murder of the Jain monk lightly and rejected the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe, Bommai said. “We have appealed to the Governor to summon Chief Secretary and DG&IGP and issue directives to maintain law and order and issue directives to refer the case to CBI. We have also appealed to the Governor to send a report to the Centre about the law and order situation in Karnataka,” he said. 

The former CM said that the Governor informed them that he would get details from the Chief Secretary and DG&IGP and give them appropriate directives. In their petition to the Governor, the BJP leaders stated there is a total failure on the part of the State Government to maintain the law and order situation and if the same situation continues, the common citizen’s life is put at risk.

TAGS
BJP Thaawarchand Gehlot
