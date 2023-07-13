Home States Karnataka

Chain-snatcher’s bid puts woman’s life in danger in Karnataka

The incident occurred on the service road of Banaswadi Main Road near KIA showroom between 8.50 pm and 8.55 pm.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A chain-snatcher’s attempt at pulling a necklace from a 55-year-old woman almost claimed her life when she fell off the bike she was riding pillion with her husband in the city on Sunday. The victim, Malar, sustained severe facial injuries, a fractured hand and lost a few teeth when she fell on the road. Her 58-year-old businessman husband, GM Velumani, suffered minor bruises.

The incident occurred on the service road of Banaswadi Main Road near KIA showroom between 8.50 pm and 8.55 pm. They were returning home at Rajanna Layout in Horamavu from HSR Layout after performing rituals for Malar’s mother, who died last month.

According to Velumani, they would not have bothered had the chain-snatcher escaped with the necklace which is only gold coated. What has become a cause for worry is the damage caused to Malar.
“Due to the traffic jam on Banaswadi Main Road, we  took the service road. The accused, who was following us, came from the left side and tried to snatch my wife’s necklace,”  Velumani told TNIE.  

Woman undergoes surgeries

“This resulted in both of us falling on the road. Luckily, there were no vehicles behind us or else it could have been fatal. We sat on the footpath for a few minutes and a couple in a car helped shift her to hospital,” Velumani told The New Indian Express. Malar had to undergo multiple surgeries on her face at a private hospital.

“Only on Tuesday, she was able to mutter a few words,” Velumani said. He filed a complaint with Banaswadi police on Monday morning. Police took Malar’s statement at the hospital on Tuesday. A police officer, who is investigating the case, said the CCTV cameras at the traffic signal are not working. “We are checking the CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

As it was dark, we are unable to pinpoint the two-wheeler on which the accused escaped. Even the victims were unable to see the bike or its registration number. Efforts are being made to nab the accused,” he said.

