Drive to reclaim lost govt land on cards in Karnataka: Revenue Minister

 Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Karnataka Legislative Council that they will take up a drive to clear encroachments of government land.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:31 AM

Karnataka Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Karnataka Legislative Council that they will take up a drive to clear encroachments of government land.

Responding to BJP legislator YA Narayanswamy’s question on measures to be taken to clear encroachments of government lands in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, the minister said the state government will take up a drive and set a target for officials to decide on cases of encroachments. 

The minister also said like the police department, they are thinking of introducing a beat system so that officials will monitor the status of land cleared of encroachment so that it is not encroached on again. “We will put in place a system to save government lands,” Byre Gowda said. 

On the question of whether there is a need for tougher laws to deal with the problem, the minister said it is enough if the existing laws are enforced efficiently. In the written response provided to the member’s question, the minister stated that in Bengaluru Urban, 38,947 acres of government land were encroached in 14,660 cases, and 3,898 acres were recovered in 1,292 cases.

In Bengaluru Rural, 3,898 acres of land were encroached in 1,292 cases, and 3,249 acres were recovered in 376 cases. Narayanswamy said the value of 38,947 acres of encroached government land is worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He expressed concern over the involvement of officials. 

No proposal to increase stamp duty 
The revenue minister said there is no proposal before the state government to increase the stamp duty, but it will increase the guidance value as announced in the state budget. The minister said they are thinking of bringing in a rotation policy and moving sub-registrars posted in Bengaluru for many years to different places. Seven to eight sub-registrars in Bengaluru have already moved out and officers from different towns are posted in the state capital, he said.

