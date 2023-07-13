Home States Karnataka

Govt will free Karnataka from drug menace: Home Minister

“It is an issue of the state and the country. We have been putting all efforts and recently I have asked the Mangaluru police commissioner to get the city free from drug menace,” he said.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dr G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday clarified that the Congress government in the state has set an agenda to free Karnataka from the menace of drugs and the police officers in every region have been sensitised in this regard.

Replying to  former minister Basavaraja Rayareddy in the Assembly who had alleged that the drug mafia was active in Anegundi and Hampi, for which Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy raised objection, Parameshwara clarified that the issue of drug menace was not restricted to a particular region. “It is an issue of the state and the country. We have been putting all efforts and recently I have asked the Mangaluru police commissioner to get the city free from drug menace,” he said.

He claimed to have held deliberations with chief minister Siddaramaiah as well. “We will never let the state and Bengaluru be defamed as it happened in the case of Punjab,” he said.  Rayareddy and Gali Janardhana Reddy had a verbal duel in the House with the former alleging that drugs and prostitution has been rampant in the Ganagathi region.  But Reddy suggested Rayareddy not to single out the region as there was not even a single case registered since two months after he became the MLA and new government took over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug menace Dr G Parameshwara
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp