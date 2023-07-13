Home States Karnataka

HDK releases ‘rate card’ for transfers in department in Karnataka

“I will give the evidence to the chief minister through the Speaker and it is up to them to rectify the mistakes in the government or let it go,” he said.

BENGALURU:   Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had claimed that he has details of cash for transfer in a pen drive and said he would make it public at an appropriate time, in the Assembly on Wednesday released a “rate card’ for transfers in a department, saying his sources had furnished him the details. 

“I will give the evidence to the chief minister through the Speaker and it is up to them to rectify the mistakes in the government or let it go,” he said. “Transfer rates are fixed in all departments and people have been talking about it on the streets. I have in my hand the transfer price list fixed in some department. Someone gave me the details,” he claimed.

There was a furore over the issue with BJP leaders Dr CN Ashwath Narayana and R Ashoka getting into an argument with RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge.  

CBI probe
Kumaraswamy raised the issue of purchase of solar power at an expensive rate of Rs 9.60 per unit during the previous Congress government (2013-2018). “The contract is for 25 years and if you ask the DCM about this, you will get to know. I spoke about this in 2018, after which a House committee was formed. The CBI investigation will establish the truth,” he said.  He asked as to why the then government went for a higher price even when electricity was available at a lower rate.

