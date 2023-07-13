Karnataka Home Minister defends cops serving notice to pro-Hindu activist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday defended police serving a notice to a pro-Hindu activist over inviting people for a religious event at a place of worship on government land. He was responding to BJP’s charge that the move had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The opposition party was also demanding action against the police officer.

Questioning the police notice served to Punith Kerehalli, a pro-Hindu activist, for organising a religious programme, BJP members staged a protest in the well of the Council. Their demand for an immediate response from the government led to pandemonium in the House, forcing adjournment of the proceedings for some time. While BJP members alleged that police action had hurt the sentiments of Hindus, Parameshwara told them that the notice was issued considering the antecedents of the organiser.

BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy raised the issue during zero hour and said a ‘Nagarakatte’ in Tulasi Vana in Upparpet was in a dilapidated condition and Kerehalli had restored it. In this connection, he had organised a ‘pooja’ and invited people through social media to attend it. “The Upparpet police inspector slapped a notice on Punith Kerehalli, asking him to take permission from the BBMP to hold the event. It’s an ancient Nagarakatte and the attitude of the police has hurt Hindus. The notice should be withdrawn and action should be initiated against the police inspector,” Narayanaswamy said.

Other BJP members joined him and said the government should immediately reply as it is a sensitive issue. They unanimously condemned the police action. Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said the issue was raised in the zero hour and the government needs to be given time to give its response. But BJP members were firm that they needed an immediate response.

Minister Krishna Byregowda intervened and said the rules say that the reply to issues raised during zero hour must be provided within two days and BJP members are making a big issue out of it as they intend to disrupt the Council proceedings. This led to a heated argument between Congress and BJP members with the latter entering the well of the House to protest. As there was no order in the House, the chairman adjourned the proceedings for some time.

Parameshwara later informed the Council that the police issued the notice on July 9 asking Kerehalli whether he had taken permission from the competent authority to organise the programme. “Kerehalli has 10 criminal cases against him, including a murder, and he is currently out on bail. The notice was issued considering his antecedents. This doesn’t hurt religious sentiments and there is no need to take police permission to hold religious events,” the minister clarified. BJP MLC Kota Shrinivasa Poojary said the government should ensure that such incidents won’t repeat.

