Karnataka veterinarian to be honoured on World Elephant Day

The ministry announced its decision to award Dr Vaseem Mirza, working in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), on July 10, 2023 

Dr Vaseem Mirza. (Photo | Linkendin)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A veterinarian from Karnataka, working with the state forest department will be honoured with the Gaj Gaurav award by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on World Day observed on August 12. 

The ministry announced its decision to award Dr Vaseem Mirza, working in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), on July 10, 2023 and the state forest department was intimated about the same on July 11, 2023. “This is the first time an official from Karnataka is getting such an award. It is very encouraging,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), wildlife, Subhash Malkhade told The New Indian Express. 

Dr Mirza is being recognised for his efforts towards saving the life of an electrocuted cow elephant in February 2023, near BTR. Today, the elephant is fit and healthy in the wild. It was appreciated by the ministry as well as the Prime Minister. 

Additional PCCF, wildlife, Kumar Pushkar suggested Dr Mirza’s name for the award. The awards were launched by the ministry in 2022 to recognise and appreciate the frontline staffers and officials for their works in the field of wildlife. Last year, staffers from Tamil Nadu were honoured with the award in Kerala’s Periyar tiger reserve. This year the elephant day event will be held in Odisha. 

