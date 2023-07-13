Home States Karnataka

No road, no Anna Bhagya for tribals of Male Mahadeshwara Hills

The only road (10 km) from Pudur to Nagamale has not been asphalted and is in a pathetic condition.

​ With no transport, residents have to carry groceries to their villages ​

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Benefits of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme are not reaching the tribal families living at Nagamale and nearby villages in Male Mahadeshwara Hills because of poor  road  connectivity.

The only road (10 km) from Pudur to Nagamale has not been asphalted and is in a pathetic condition. Because of this, truck drivers refuse to move foodgrains and other items under various government schemes to Nagamale and nearby villages.

Around 50 families are depending on locally available foodgrains for their survival. Till recently, mules were used to reach foodgrains and other commodities to villages in Male Mahadeshwara Hills. But this mode of transport is not available now as mule owners have stopped rearing them because of the rising costs.

Chandru, a resident, said they are not getting foodgrains every month. They now reach them once in four months because of poor transport facilities. Many families at Padasulanatha village atop MM Hills trek to Palar on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border to get foodgrains. Though the government has provided vehicles, they don’t go to villages atop the hills.

The villagers blame the Forest Department for the pathetic condition of the only road to their villages. The department is not allowing the local authorities to asphalt the road as it comes under MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. 

Raja, a villager, said many families have given up hopes of enjoying the benefits of Anna Baghya. Siddaramaiah, who is the chairman of Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority, should soon convene a meeting to address the problems faced by them.

PDS dealer Mani said that he could not deliver foodgrains to villages in MM Hills on time because of the bad road. Moreover, his pending transport dues have not been cleared. Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Yogananda said the PDS supplier should make arrangements to hire vehicles to take grains to beneficiaries. He has sought reports from food inspectors in this regard. 

