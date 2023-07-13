Twists, turns in Bengaluru double-murder, three held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police arrested three persons, including the main accused, Felix alias Joker Felix, at Kunigal in Tumakuru district on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the MD and CEO of a company providing internet services in the city on Tuesday.

While P Shabarish alias Felix alias Joker Felix (27) hails from Devarachikkanahalli on Bannerghatta Road, the other accused have been identified as V Vinay Reddy (23) of Roopena Agrahara and S Santosh alias Santhu (26) of Marenahalli.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has taken several twists and turns with the accused giving conflicting statements during their interrogation. Initially, it was suspected that business rivalry between the victims and Felix was the reason for the double-murder. The police are probing the involvement of the owner of another company providing broadband and ISP services on Bannerghatta Road where the two victims and Felix were working.

The latest twist to the case is the fight over a woman colleague between one of the victims and Felix. The woman working with the firm on Bannerghatta Road is said to be close to Felix. Subramanyam, one of the victims, who was working at the firm on Bannerghatta Road, was getting closer to the woman after divorcing his wife.

It is also alleged that he had fired Felix in order to keep him away from her. Meanwhile, the police picked up the owner of the firm on Bannerghatta Road on Wednesday for interrogation. After the double-murder, Felix made several calls to him. He was picked up from Kempegowda International Airport.

Cops probing biz rivalry angle

Subramanyam and Vinu Kumar, the victims, were earlier working with the firm on Bannerghatta Road. They later quit the firm and opened Aironics Media Private Limited at Amruthahalli. Police are investigating if there was any business rivalry between the owner of the firm on Bannerghatta Road and the two victims. During the investigation, it was learnt that Subramanyam used to force the former woman colleague to join his firm, which angered Felix.

“The police are investigating if the broadband firm’s owner has any role in the case. However, he has not been arrested. As of now, three persons have been arrested. We are probing all angles. The fight between one of the victims and the main accused over the woman is also being investigated. It is too early to come to any conclusion,” Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), told The New Indian Express.

