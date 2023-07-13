Home States Karnataka

Twists, turns in Bengaluru double-murder, three held

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has taken several twists and turns with the accused giving conflicting statements during their interrogation.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Left: Main accused ‘Joker’ Felix and his associates were arrested on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Police arrested three persons, including the main accused, Felix alias Joker Felix, at Kunigal in Tumakuru district on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the MD and CEO of a company providing internet services in the city on Tuesday.

While P Shabarish alias Felix alias Joker Felix (27) hails from Devarachikkanahalli on Bannerghatta Road, the other accused have been identified as V Vinay Reddy (23) of Roopena Agrahara and S Santosh alias Santhu (26) of Marenahalli.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has taken several twists and turns with the accused giving conflicting statements during their interrogation. Initially, it was suspected that business rivalry between the victims and Felix was the reason for the double-murder. The police are probing the involvement of the owner of another company providing broadband and ISP services on Bannerghatta Road where the two victims and Felix were working.

The latest twist to the case is the fight over a woman colleague between one of the victims and Felix. The woman working with the firm on Bannerghatta Road is said to be close to Felix. Subramanyam, one of the victims, who was working at the firm on Bannerghatta Road, was getting closer to the woman after divorcing his wife.

It is also alleged that he had fired Felix in order to keep him away from her. Meanwhile, the police picked up the owner of the firm on Bannerghatta Road on Wednesday for interrogation. After the double-murder, Felix made several calls to him. He was picked up from Kempegowda International Airport.  

Cops probing biz rivalry angle

Subramanyam and Vinu Kumar, the victims, were earlier working with the firm on Bannerghatta Road. They later quit the firm and opened Aironics Media Private Limited at Amruthahalli. Police are investigating if there was any business rivalry between the owner of the firm on Bannerghatta Road and the two victims. During the investigation, it was learnt that Subramanyam used to force the former woman colleague to join his firm, which angered Felix.

“The police are investigating if the broadband firm’s owner has any role in the case. However, he has not been arrested. As of now, three persons have been arrested. We are probing all angles. The fight between one of the victims and the main accused over the woman is also being investigated. It is too early to come to any conclusion,” Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru double-murder
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp