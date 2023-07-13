Vijayendra focuses on agri issues in maiden speech in Karnataka House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday delivered his maiden speech on the Governor’s address, with a stress on agrarian issues, and criticised Siddaramaiah’s budget as it has not made an allocation for the PM’s ‘Kisan Samman Yojana’.

“The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been releasing Rs 6,000 to every farmer, and when B S Yediyurappa was Karnataka chief minister, he took a decision to release Rs 4,000 as the state’s share. Unfortunately, the Congress government that has come to power in the state has stopped it,” he remarked.

He also advised the state government and Congress leaders “not to waste time” criticising Modi and projecting the Centre as “anti-people and anti-farmer” as it has done a lot by giving subsidies for fertilisers.

He took on the Congress, alleging that when UPA was in power at the Centre, it had helped many industrialists avail of loans from national banks, and who eventually became defaulters.

BENGALURU: Former CM B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday delivered his maiden speech on the Governor’s address, with a stress on agrarian issues, and criticised Siddaramaiah’s budget as it has not made an allocation for the PM’s ‘Kisan Samman Yojana’. “The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been releasing Rs 6,000 to every farmer, and when B S Yediyurappa was Karnataka chief minister, he took a decision to release Rs 4,000 as the state’s share. Unfortunately, the Congress government that has come to power in the state has stopped it,” he remarked. He also advised the state government and Congress leaders “not to waste time” criticising Modi and projecting the Centre as “anti-people and anti-farmer” as it has done a lot by giving subsidies for fertilisers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He took on the Congress, alleging that when UPA was in power at the Centre, it had helped many industrialists avail of loans from national banks, and who eventually became defaulters.