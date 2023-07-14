14 obstetric ICUs to be launched in Karnataka

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under Karnataka Health Department’s initiative to tackle complex pregnancy cases, 14 new obstetric intensive care units are expected to start functioning in the next three months at taluk and district hospitals across the state.

Dr Rajkumar N, deputy director (maternal health), said in multiple cases the public health centres or the community health centres do not have the facilities or expertise to handle high-risk pregnancies due to which they end up referring them to other hospitals.

The OICU will facilitate experts to handle patients with severe anaemia, seizures, gestational diabetes or other such complications which will not only reduce the burden on other district hospitals but also reduce the incidence of cesarean section deliveries too.

Currently, 50% women visit PHCs during their prenatal phase, however, only 20% of those deliver there, while the remaining 30% are referred to other hospitals, Dr Rajkumar said. So far, 18 OICUs are functioning since a year across the state with 14 more yet to come. The government is focusing on improving the healthcare facilities at taluk-level with OICUs being set up in Koppal, Tumkur, Kolar, Shivamogga, Hassan and Belagavi.

Dr Savitha C, head of department (gynaecology and obstetrics), Vani Vilas Hospital said they perform 30-45 deliveries every day, out of which 50% are high-risk pregnancies. Many referrals from up to 200 km radius are seen at the hospital.

