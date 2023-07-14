Home States Karnataka

46,149 rowdy sheeters in Karnataka, Home Minister Parameshwara tells House

To a question, Parameshwara replied that rowdy sheets are not categorised by caste and the number of rowdy sheets keeps changing as there will be additions and deletions.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dr G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that there are 46,149 rowdy sheeters in Karnataka, while 27,294 persons were dropped from the rowdy sheet since 2018.

Replying to a question by MLC Aravind Kumar Arali in the Council on Thursday, the minister said rowdy sheets are opened against those who indulge in teasing women and college students, harass people by use of force, threatening and abusing with filthy language, extortion by threatening, indecent behaviour, chain snatching, assaulting and other crimes.

He said that the rowdy sheet will be closed against a person if he is aged above 65 and is inactive, dies, becomes physically handicapped or mentally unsound, or is found to be not involved in any criminal activity for 10 years (excluding cases that are under investigation or trial) and shows good conduct.

To a question, Parameshwara replied that rowdy sheets are not categorised by caste and the number of rowdy sheets keeps changing as there will be additions and deletions. “Opening a rowdy sheet is merely a means to document activities of rowdy elements which enables the police to keep a tab on them.

It helps the police maintain surveillance on them and take preventive action whenever the situation demands, say, prior to religious festivals, bandhs, elections and the like,” said former DG & IGP ST Ramesh. He opined that the number of rowdy sheets is proportionate considering the State’s population and the number of police stations.

Number of rowdy sheets closed
2018    3,489
2019    2,195
2020    1,718
2021    8,062
2022    3,314
2023    8,516

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka rowdy sheeters  Home Minister
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp