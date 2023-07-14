Bill soon to ensure speedy disposal of government-related court cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to ensure the successful and speedy disposal of government-related court cases, the state government is planning to bring in a strong law. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to pass the Karnataka State Dispute Management Bill, 2023, during the current session of the legislature.

According to official sources, the state government lost over 1.85 lakh cases in various courts in the past three years. These include cases in district courts, KAT, high court and the Supreme Court. The proposed Bill is expected to help monitor cases, government advocates and other issues related to government cases. This is to ensure discipline when it comes to government cases.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in

the Assembly in Bengaluru on Thursday

Sources said the government lost many cases due to the absence of advocates or their negligence or siding with opposition parties. Lack of cooperation from officials of the department concerned is also one of the reasons.

The Bill is expected to streamline the system and make officials responsible. Action can be taken against errant officials. The cabinet also decided to release 67 convicts on August 15, form a sub-committee to study the order issued to give special status under 371(J) for Kalyan Karnataka, amend the Bayaluseeme Development Board Act and the Malnad Development Board Act and to form a sub-committee to study MSP for farm produce.

The cabinet also approved to bring amendments to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands).

PRIYANKA TO LAUNCH GRUHA LAKSHMI

The cabinet decided to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide Rs 2,000 as financial assistance to women heads of households next week. The state government will invite Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to launch the scheme between July 16 and 18. In his budget presented on July 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it as India’s biggest social security scheme with an allocation of B30,000 crore

BENGALURU: In order to ensure the successful and speedy disposal of government-related court cases, the state government is planning to bring in a strong law. The state cabinet on Thursday decided to pass the Karnataka State Dispute Management Bill, 2023, during the current session of the legislature. According to official sources, the state government lost over 1.85 lakh cases in various courts in the past three years. These include cases in district courts, KAT, high court and the Supreme Court. The proposed Bill is expected to help monitor cases, government advocates and other issues related to government cases. This is to ensure discipline when it comes to government cases. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the Assembly in Bengaluru on Thursday Sources said the government lost many cases due to the absence of advocates or their negligence or siding with opposition parties. Lack of cooperation from officials of the department concerned is also one of the reasons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Bill is expected to streamline the system and make officials responsible. Action can be taken against errant officials. The cabinet also decided to release 67 convicts on August 15, form a sub-committee to study the order issued to give special status under 371(J) for Kalyan Karnataka, amend the Bayaluseeme Development Board Act and the Malnad Development Board Act and to form a sub-committee to study MSP for farm produce. The cabinet also approved to bring amendments to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands). PRIYANKA TO LAUNCH GRUHA LAKSHMI The cabinet decided to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide Rs 2,000 as financial assistance to women heads of households next week. The state government will invite Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to launch the scheme between July 16 and 18. In his budget presented on July 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it as India’s biggest social security scheme with an allocation of B30,000 crore