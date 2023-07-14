Home States Karnataka

Fasal Bima Yojana looting farmers, alleges Karnataka MLA BR Patil

He said insurance companies collect hefty premiums but when farmers present their claims, the companies pay meagre sums, while enjoying big profits.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

paddy

Representational image of a farmer applying fertiliser on paddy crops | H Jashwanth Kumar

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Fasal Bima Yojana is not just unfriendly to farmers, it also exploits and loots them, Aland MLA B R Patil said. “Karnataka’s farmers have suffered a lot, and the state is consistently among the top few states in the nation when it comes to farmer suicides,” he said.

He said agriculture markets need to be strengthened. Farmers who grow perishable fruits and vegetables are at the mercy of traders, because if they don’t sell immediately, the produce perishes. He said insurance companies collect hefty premiums but when farmers present their claims, the companies pay meagre sums, while enjoying big profits.  “When farmers commit suicides in such large numbers, how will it bring laurels to the government? The Fasal Bima Yojana which is operational across the nation should be repealed,” Patil said, speaking in response to the governor’s address.  

“We need to look at agriculture holistically. Tree cover needs to be at least 33%, and we are signatories of the Paris Agreement,” he said. “It is of prime importance that groundwater aquifers need to be recharged, because it is commonsense that we cannot draw water endlessly, which has been stored over several millennia.’’ 

Agreeing with BR Patil, farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said, “Tomatoes are sold for Rs 200 in retail markets, but the farmer gets a mere Rs 70-75.’’ He said Goa has a system of cooperatives where tomatoes are bought at Rs 125 or Rs 150 from farmers and given to consumers at about the same price, which benefits both the farmer and the consumer.”

