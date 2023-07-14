Home States Karnataka

Hoteliers to hike prices of food items by 15-25 per cent in Karnataka

The hoteliers are also thinking of ways to increase the prices of food items without overburdening the customers.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Food

Image used for representational purposes

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Get ready to pay more for what you eat in hotels and bars and restaurants. For, the prices of food items are expected to go up by 15-25% soon. 

This is because of the steep increase in prices of pulses, vegetables, spices and other commodities, which has affected their profit margins. Moreover, the state government is also planning to increase the milk price by Rs 5.

The hoteliers are also thinking of ways to increase the prices of food items without overburdening the customers. Not just the rising prices of raw materials, but also the hike in electricity and water tariffs is forcing hoteliers to recalibrate their rate cards. In fact, some eateries in the city and elsewhere have already increased the prices of their food items by 5-10%.

PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA), which has 24,500 eateries under its ambit, said, “Some hotels in the city have already revised the prices of food items because of the rising input costs impacting their business.” 

Rain led to losses, say hoteliers

P C Rao said that prices of staples such as chana, dal, jeera, pepper and red chilli have seen a huge spike in the last few months. It is now inevitable for hoteliers to increase the prices of food items.

Alexander, manager, The Fine Restaurant, Vasanth Nagar, said  business was dull in June. “So far this month, we faced a loss of around 50% because of rain. People are not willing to visit the restaurant because of the rain. Our profit margin is low through online portals. So, we do not invest in that.” With the prices of vegetables and groceries skyrocketing, his restaurant will up the cost of biryani by 7-8%, he said 
Rao said items such as tomato rice, chaats and salads might go out of the menu till the prices of tomatoes come down. Bangalore Thindies, which serves two idlis for Rs 50 and a dosa for Rs 80, is planning to increase their prices by 15%. The management of this hotel too attributed the reason to price rise and expressed their helplessness.

Aakriti Sehra (24), a bachelor, said, “Being a bachelor, I often rely on food from outside. A hike like this would burn a hole in our pockets.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food items hotel prices milk price
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp