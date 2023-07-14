New Karnataka govt withdraws funds meant for railway barricade project to curb elephant movement

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The newly formed Karnataka state government’s order to withdraw crores of funds has led to the abrupt stoppage of a railway barricades project to control the elephant movement in Kodagu.

This has caused a state of confusion among the officials.

Kodagu district looked forward to some respite from the wild elephant and tiger menace across the district and hoped for special funds from the state in the recent budget. However, the sanctioned funds for the railway barricade project have now been withdrawn.

As confirmed by the forest department officials, a total of 6.5 km of forest fringe in Atturu of Kushalnagar Forest Range was to be sealed using railway barricades to control the increased wild elephant movement in the area.

The farmers in the region have suffered heavy crop loss due to the elephant movement and their demands for a permanent solution were sanctioned in the form of railway barricades.

Nearly Rs 10 crore funds were sanctioned from the previous state government to carry out the barricade work. However, the funds have now been withdrawn following the new state government orders.

“Pits were dug across the forest fringe to plant the railway barricades. Rs 1.5 crore fund is required to install railway barricades for one kilometre and similarly, funds were sanctioned for the installation of barricades from Atturu to Harangi for 6.5 km. Over 448 vertical poles have been raised and over 600 pits were dug to carry out the project,” confirmed a forest department official.

The project has now come to a sudden halt.

MADIKERI: The newly formed Karnataka state government’s order to withdraw crores of funds has led to the abrupt stoppage of a railway barricades project to control the elephant movement in Kodagu. This has caused a state of confusion among the officials. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kodagu district looked forward to some respite from the wild elephant and tiger menace across the district and hoped for special funds from the state in the recent budget. However, the sanctioned funds for the railway barricade project have now been withdrawn. As confirmed by the forest department officials, a total of 6.5 km of forest fringe in Atturu of Kushalnagar Forest Range was to be sealed using railway barricades to control the increased wild elephant movement in the area. The farmers in the region have suffered heavy crop loss due to the elephant movement and their demands for a permanent solution were sanctioned in the form of railway barricades. Nearly Rs 10 crore funds were sanctioned from the previous state government to carry out the barricade work. However, the funds have now been withdrawn following the new state government orders. “Pits were dug across the forest fringe to plant the railway barricades. Rs 1.5 crore fund is required to install railway barricades for one kilometre and similarly, funds were sanctioned for the installation of barricades from Atturu to Harangi for 6.5 km. Over 448 vertical poles have been raised and over 600 pits were dug to carry out the project,” confirmed a forest department official. The project has now come to a sudden halt.