Rotten eggs in anganwadis: Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar promises action

Action will be taken against the food contractor and officials for failing to test the quality, and a task force will be constituted to monitor quality, she added.

Published: 14th July 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Decomposed eggs were reportedly supplied to children and pregnant women at the anganwadi in Lakshmipura village

By Express News Service

HASSAN/ BENGALURU : Decomposed eggs were reportedly supplied to children and pregnant women at the anganwadi in Lakshmipura village of Holenarasipur taluk on Thursday. It came to light after the eggs were boiled for distribution. This is the second such incident in Holenarasipur taluk this week.  Women and parents of children took senior officials to task, and urged them to blacklist the egg suppliers. One of the villagers alleged that the contractor never maintains quality of eggs and nutritious food, as there is a nexus between women and child welfare officials, food contractors and politicians. 

The government has promised to take action against the agencies that supplied these eggs. Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday that the agency would be blacklisted.

“Who will be the responsible if children fall ill after consuming such eggs? The department should take action against the supplier,” said Lakshman, a villager from Lakshmipura. When decomposed eggs were supplied to pregnant women at an anganwadi in Holenarasipur town five days ago, the villagers had protested. Sources said the Taluk Panchayat executive officer and women and child welfare officer visited anganwadis and promised the beneficiaries that they would ensure supply of quality eggs and the food contractor would be changed. 

Responding to reports in the media that poor quality eggs were supplied to anganwadis in Hassan, Haveri, Ramanagara, Madikeri and other districts, Hebbalkar said purchase of eggs has been decentralised, and is done at the Gram Panchayat level. If this is not working, the State government will have to take up supply of eggs, she said.  

Action will be taken against the food contractor and officials for failing to test the quality, and a task force will be constituted to monitor quality, she added. The government has also proposed to buy eggs from state-owned organisations. “We will check this and come to a conclusion,” she added.

