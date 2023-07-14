Task force to probe irregularities in Karnataka?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Thursday informed the Council that he will consider forming a task force to probe scams in various agencies like Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

He was responding to JDS member Marithibbe Gowda’s suggestion that a task force consisting of four to five senior officers should be constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in departments.

Shivakumar siad a similar suggestion was given by a city MLA and they will soon take a decision on it.

The JDS MLC alleged that Rs 24 crore towards acquisition of land for the Bangalore Metro Rail project was given to ineligible persons and that needs to be probed. The MLC also alleged that land worth around Rs 3,000 crore was encroached in Bommanahalli by unscrupulous elements in connivance with police and revenue department officials.

Shivakumar said the BDA allotted 1,096 alternative sites by following the guidelines. He said they will get a report from the SP (Vigilance) BDA and take appropriate action in case of complaints.

BENGALURU: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Thursday informed the Council that he will consider forming a task force to probe scams in various agencies like Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). He was responding to JDS member Marithibbe Gowda’s suggestion that a task force consisting of four to five senior officers should be constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in departments. Shivakumar siad a similar suggestion was given by a city MLA and they will soon take a decision on it. The JDS MLC alleged that Rs 24 crore towards acquisition of land for the Bangalore Metro Rail project was given to ineligible persons and that needs to be probed. The MLC also alleged that land worth around Rs 3,000 crore was encroached in Bommanahalli by unscrupulous elements in connivance with police and revenue department officials. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shivakumar said the BDA allotted 1,096 alternative sites by following the guidelines. He said they will get a report from the SP (Vigilance) BDA and take appropriate action in case of complaints.