Accused had borrowed Rs 30-40 lakh from Jain monk for friends, himself

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Narayan Mali, the main accused in the murder of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Hirekodi near Belagavi, had borrowed Rs 30-40 lakh for his friends and himself from the monk, the police investigation has revealed.

Mali had borrowed Rs 5 lakh for himself and stood surety for several lakhs of loans given out to his friends, investigators said. “I strongly suspect that Mali collected all the money from the monk, but did not give it to his friends. For the past few weeks, he was under intense pressure from the monk to return the money. As he did not have so much money, he decided to get rid of the monk,’’ said the chief investigating police officer.

Before killing the monk, Mali burnt the monk’s dairy to destroy evidence of the money given out to his friends. “We tried to find out other angles to the murder, but found that the accused decided to kill the monk following pressure from him,” the police officer added.

In the meantime, the police have recovered the motorbike on which the accused had taken the body of the monk after the murder. Mali and Hasansab Dhalayat, who was Mali’s driver and second accused in the case, had taken the body to Katakbhavi village and dumped it in a well after cutting the body into several pieces.

DIST MINISTER VISITS MONK’S ASHRAM

District in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi visited the Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj’s ashram at Hirekodi on Tuesday and assured the Jain community and the devotees of the ashram that the government is taking steps to ensure a stringent punishment to the killers. He said the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused. The state police are doing a good job and there is no need for a CBI probe, he added.

