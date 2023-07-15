BJP’s downfall has begun from Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the downfall of the Bharatiya Janata Party has

begun with its recent poll debacle in Karnataka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is diminishing.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP during his reply to the debate on the Governor’s speech in the Council on Friday, Siddaramaiah remarked that no other Prime Minister had visited the state for election campaigning as many times as Modi did but Congress candidates won with a huge margin wherever he held roadshows and public meetings, particularly in the Old Mysuru region. Noting that the state BJP was highly-dependent on Modi, he sarcastically advised BJP members to not depend on him anymore as “the graph of his popularity is coming down”.

Siddaramaiah further said the people had voted against communalism, corruption and price rise of essential commodities and for the guarantees promised by the Congress. As the BJP members took a jibe at guarantees as false promises, the CM displayed a copy of the BJP’s manifesto and said people didn’t believe in their assurances but trusted Congress guarantees. “The downfall of the BJP has begun from Karnataka,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP for not appointing the leader of the opposition in both the Legislative Assembly and Council, Siddaramaiah said, “It shows the political bankruptcy of the disciplined party.”

Stating that the ‘Shakti’ scheme was successful, he thanked Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade for writing to him about women visiting Dharmasthala praying and donating in his name. “To improve the services, the government will recruit 13,000 staff for road transport corporations and 4,000 new buses will be purchased,” he added.

Reiterating that the guarantees will be implemented in toto and that his government would not drive Karnataka into a state of bankruptcy, the CM accused the BJP of being jealous and hence not providing rice to implement Anna Bhagya.

As the BJP members staged a walkout raising slogans against the government, Siddaramaiah continued the attack saying it was the most irresponsible opposition party and an insult to the poor as issues related to them were being discussed. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti also expressed displeasure over BJP members intervening several times during the CM’s reply and not respecting the instructions given by the chair.

The CM said while Rs 35,410 crore is required for the guarantee schemes for the remaining period of the current financial year, Rs 13,500 crore will be collected through taxes and Rs 8,000 crore would be borrowed. “For the first time, I had to present a revenue deficit budget but my next budget will be revenue surplus,” he added.

